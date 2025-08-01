Assam migrant worker held for sexual assault bid on teen girl in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam was arrested after attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl in the Kanakammachatram area of ​​Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim was walking alone when the accused, identified as Hekramul Ali (30) allegedly accosted her, covered her mouth, and attempted to sexually assault her. The girl managed to fight him off and escape, running to the nearby village for help.

Following this, the public went to a place where the workers from the northern state were staying and brutally attacked Hekramul Ali then they handed him over to the Kanakammachatram police station.

Police have registered a case and subsequently arrested the accused. He was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody.

This marks the second such incident in Tiruvallur district involving a migrant worker from Assam. Recently a minor girl in Arambakkam was sexually assaulted by a man named Raju Biswakarma.

The Chennai-Tirupati highway expansion project has been ongoing in the Kanakammachatram area for several months, employing over 100 migrant workers. A group of more than 20 workers, including the arrested individual, have set up temporary huts in VGK Puram, a small settlement near the town.