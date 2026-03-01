Asian Ashets from TN farms a notch ‘abov’

The very first impression of a restaurant is not the food but it’s aesthetic appeal that is good enough to lure you in having a seat. Then, it is the tang of food that follows suit. Abov in Puducherry ticks these boxes instinctively the moment we enter.

The chefs have not only curated a pan-Asian menu that would linger in the taste buds of food enthusiasts for as long as they could remember, but have gone a mile ahead by sourcing vegetables and food ingredients from farmers in south of Tamil Nadu. Milton, the newly-joined chef, seems to have tapped the guests’ palate right.