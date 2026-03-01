Asian Ashets from TN farms a notch ‘abov’

The very first impression of a restaurant is not the food but it’s aesthetic appeal that is good enough to lure you in having a seat. Then, it is the tang of food that follows suit. Abov in Puducherry ticks these boxes instinctively the moment we enter.
The chefs have not only curated a pan-Asian menu that would linger in the taste buds of food enthusiasts for as long as they could remember, but have gone a mile ahead by sourcing vegetables and food ingredients from farmers in south of Tamil Nadu. Milton, the newly-joined chef, seems to have tapped the guests’ palate right.
The fresh turmeric curry leaves chicken soup provided the perfect beginning for the evening. Turmeric were handpicked by the team and this slow-cooked broth feels earthy and light despite the addition of glass noodles to it.
On the other hand, the Vietnamese tenderloin pho, invites us with its gentle aroma. The broth is well-balanced with tender meat and spices in the right levels. Both these broths would get you up on your feet after a three-hour drive to Puducherry from Chennai.
Another seasoned chef, Ganesh, insists us in trying the prawn pickled tea salad. “This is one of our signature dishes,” he shares with some authority.
The well-decorated plate is an immediate hit once you realise that the prawns were perfectly grilled. It is a must-try for fitness as well as seafood enthusiasts. The quinoa and shredded cabbage compliment the prawns really well along with the crunchy lentils.
It is the small plates section of Abov that will lure visitors repeatedly. From the grilled tiger prawns to pork belly skewers and boeuf in hoisin sauce are smooth and distinct. It is the sauces– red chilli sambal, peanut sauce and Thai roasted chilli sauce, that elevates each of these dishes. Do try them in different combinations and you won’t be disappointed.
But the real deal is the ivy gourd dumpling. The ivy gourd has been carefully handpicked and that is evident on how tasteful the dish is. Just like the prawn pickled salad, this could be rightly called another signature dish straight from Abov.
With the main course, we are spoilt for choices both in vegetarian and meat options. Kung Pao chicken has different notes and is a layered dish with cashews, bell peppers and dried red chillies, dominating the taste buds at different levels.
So is the bouef rendang. The lamb and bouef rendang take you to the remote villages of Sri Lanka, as the coconut milk seamlessly blends with the thoughtfully crafted curries in the top layers of meats.
We take some time to order the desserts as we couldn’t let go of the main course’s taste from our buds. Being fans of gelatos, the unique mango and ginger, and taro and vanilla provided a perfect finish to the dinner.