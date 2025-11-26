Ashok Nagar commuters lament persistent sewage overflow on Second Avenue

CHENNAI: Every day, hundreds of people – office-goers, schoolchildren, senior citizens and motorists – use Ashok Nagar 2nd Avenue to reach Jawaharlal Nehru Salai. At that time, they are forced to put up with an unbearable stench, as sewage stagnation has become a persistent feature of the stretch.

Residents claim the problem has continued for nearly two years, turning the daily commute into an ordeal.

“Crossing this road early morning itself is unpleasant. The sewage has been stagnating for months,” said AS Janakiraman, a resident of Ashok Nagar. “We have raised several complaints with the Metro Water authorities, but in vain.”

A senior citizen who lives on the road said the overflow collects right outside his house. “I’ve spent my own money on multiple occasions to stop the sewage from entering my compound,” he said.

Another resident, Ashokan, piped in: “When the Corporation relaid the road, workers removed the gravel. Now the damaged surface makes the sewage stagnation even more difficult for commuters.” On Tuesday, residents submitted more complaints about the problem.

Responding to the issue, an official from the Metro Water board said, “We immediately deployed workers to desilt the manhole and will also send a team to clear the stagnant water from the road.”

Despite repeated complaints and temporary fixes, residents say they are still waiting for a permanent solution.