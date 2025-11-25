Ash clouds disrupt international flights; hits Chennai–Mumbai, London routes

CHENNAI: The eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia has triggered widespread international flight disruptions, as thick ash clouds, smoke and fire plumes have spread across major air corridors. India has also been affected, with flight operations hit at various airports, including both Mumbai and Chennai airports.

At Chennai airport, the Air India flight to Mumbai, scheduled for 7:15 am, departed only at 11 am. Another Air India flight scheduled to fly to Mumbai at 9:35 am was cancelled. British Airways flights operating on the London–Chennai–London sector have also been delayed by more than three hours.

Authorities warned that more delays and cancellations are expected today.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar region, has erupted after nearly 10,000 years. Ash clouds have spread up to 14 kilometres high, affecting Middle East air routes and disrupting traffic across the region.

Due to the volcanic impact, precautionary checks are being conducted on certain aircraft that flew through affected zones. Airports nationwide are implementing safety measures for passengers and aircraft operations.

Apart from the Chennai–Mumbai route, flights on Delhi–Hyderabad, Mumbai–Hyderabad and Mumbai–Kolkata sectors have also been cancelled.

Travellers, especially those flying internationally, have been urged to check with their airlines for updated schedules and plan accordingly, airport officials said.