As Pradhan skips IIT event, student body plans black flag stir against MoS on Feb 28

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of controversial remarks linking Tamil Nadu signing for NEP with education funds due for the State, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has cancelled his scheduled visit to Chennai on Friday, February 28.

Pradhan was slated to inaugurate ‘IInvenTiv 2025,’ India’s largest R&D Fair, at the IIT-M campus. According to IIT-M, Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education, will attend the event in his place.

While the official reasons for the cancellation are not yet clear, IIT-Madras sources indicated that the growing opposition and protests in TN may have prompted the Centre to reconsider Pradhan’s visit.

Students federation to wave black flag at Union MoS Sukantha Mazumdar

Federation of Students Organisations (FSO–Tamil Nadu) has announced a black flag protest in front of IIT – Madras, when the Union MoS Sukantha Mazumdar arrives for the scheduled event.

A statement issued by the FSO – Tamil Nadu, circulated by the DMK, said that the federation and various other outfits had planned a black flag protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As his visit stands cancelled, they are going to protest against Sukantha, who is taking part in his place, the statement said.

“It is not about Pradhan alone. The protest is more about condemning the Union government, which is refusing to release funds and attempting to impose Hindi and NEP on Tamil Nadu. Hence, FSO-TN has decided to wave black flags during minister Mazumdar’s visit,” the federation said.

The federation–which is a collective of student wings of DMK, CPI, CPIM, Congress, MNM, Dravidar Kazhagam and a few other parties–plan to hold the protest at 9.30 am in the entrance of IIT-Madras.