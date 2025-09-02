Arumbakkam: Woman's body found in civic body's partially covered silt catch pit

CHENNAI: A woman's body was found in a partially covered silt catch pit in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam on Tuesday.

Personnel from Choolaimedu Police rushed to the scene on information and secured the woman from the slit catch pit.

Civic body sources claimed that the woman's wrists were tied up. Police moved her body for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased woman was a domestic help and a resident of Choolaimedu. Police sources said that there was an injury on the woman's head, and they are awaiting post mortem results to ascertain the cause of death

Police are going through the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to find leads.