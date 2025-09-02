Arumbakkam: Woman's body found in civic body's partially covered silt catch pit

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sept 2025 1:21 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-09-02 08:27:34  )
    CHENNAI: A woman's body was found in a partially covered silt catch pit in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam on Tuesday.

    Civic body sources claimed that the woman's wrists were tied up. Police moved her body for post mortem.

    Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased woman was a domestic help and a resident of Choolaimedu. Police sources said that there was an injury on the woman's head, and they are awaiting post mortem results to ascertain the cause of death

    Police are going through the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to find leads.

    DTNEXT Bureau

