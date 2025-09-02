CHENNAI: A 42-year-old woman died after she fell into an uncovered slit catch pit in MMDA colony, Arumbakkam. The public found her body on Tuesday morning inside a 2x2 feet pit.

Choolaimedu police, along with Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel, reached the scene and pulled her out of the pit.

The deceased woman, identified as Deepa of Kodambakkam, was a widow who lived with her 20-year-old daughter, Jeniffer, and mother, Lakshmi. She made a living by working as a domestic help. Investigations revealed that she was walking back home after visiting a nearby shop when the incident happened.

While Chennai Corporation authorities initially spread word suggesting the possibility of foul play, stating that there is no possibility of a person dying after falling into the slit catch pit, city police confirmed that there was no foul play involved. “The woman had difficulty walking, and she slipped after she set foot on the wooden plank and fell into the pit. She became unconscious in the fall and was found only in the morning,” a senior police officer said.

Choolaimedu police moved the woman's body to the government hospital for a post-mortem. Residents in the neighbourhood blamed the callous attitude of the civic body, which has led to the woman's death.

Choolaimedu police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, accidental fall into the pit, and further investigations are on.