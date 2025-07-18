Artists reinterpret myth and memory at Chennai’s Art Houz

CHENNAI: Shedding light on folklore, nostalgic memories, and tribal life, the Beyond Narrative exhibition brings together a diverse range of visual expressions under one roof.

The artists reimagined the mythology with their personal interpretations.

Talking about the exhibition, Poornima Shivram, the curator of the event, says, “The canvases at the Beyond Narrative exhibition help the visitors to experience the moment and find meaning in the silence. The artworks follow patterns that will spark a memory in us. We want the onlookers to experience the works rather than decode them.”

Around 25 works by nine artists are featured at the exhibition, in which tribal themes echo through repetitive motifs and rhythmic linework, creating visual languages rooted in heritage and instinct. One of the participating artists, M Raja, has been into art since he was eight. “I started with realistic painting and now shifted to contemporary style. My forte is mixed media, through which I give visual representation to the livelihood of our ancestors. I also focus on how humans and nature are interconnected,” shares the 61-year-old.

For another artist, Govindarajan, rekindling and painting the memories of his childhood on the canvas is his focus. “When I did my graduation in fine arts, we used to observe the intricate details of temple structures and the life outside the temple. I wanted to work on that and did abstract work on temple festivals, poikkal kuthirai, and children playing with rocking horse chairs,” notes the 63-year-old from Kumbakonam.













Photo caption: Poikaal Kuthirai by Govindarajan; Work on tribal life by M Raja

Poornima feels that there is a tremendous wealth of artists in Chennai and adds, “There are people who creatively explore different mediums. However, the audience perspective needs to be changed. There is room for growth, and we need more visitors to walk in and experience the magic of art. Also, compared to the past, budding talents have more platforms to showcase their works.”

— Reimagine the world through colours, textures, and patterns, appreciating moments of pause, through Beyond Narrative at Art Houz, #123, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, until today, from 11 am to 7 pm. For more details, contact: 73977 45684