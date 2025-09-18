‘ARR, Shankar Mahadevan are visionaries who encourage experiments’

CHENNAI: It isn’t often that a band can blend the soul of Carnatic ragas with the power of progressive rock and still make audiences sway as if caught in a spell. But Agam, the Bengaluru-based contemporary Carnatic progressive rock band, does exactly that — taking centuries-old classical traditions and wrapping them in electric riffs, layered harmonies, and an energy that feels both rooted and futuristic. With every performance, Agam doesn’t just play music; they create an experience where culture and modernity converge, leaving listeners with goosebumps and a sense of rediscovery.

Now, the band is all set to perform in Chennai for a live concert, scheduled for September 26 at The Music Academy, starting at 6.30 pm. Ahead of that, the band talks to DT Next about their journey, how AR Rahman and Shankar Mahadevan’s support is helping them in reaching the Grammys, and the evolution of the independent music landscape.

Interestingly, this year marks 18 years of Agam. The current band members are Harish Sivaramakrishnan, T Praveen Kumar, Swamy Seetharaman, Sivakumar Nagarajan, Yadunandan Nagarajan, and Aditya Kasyap. “From our early years of fusing Carnatic with rock in tiny rehearsal spaces to now headlining global festivals and launching Arrival of the Ethereal, the journey has been intense and inspiring. We’ve learned that growth in independent music is about staying rooted while embracing the new,” says Aditya Kasyap, bassist and co-producer.

Talking about the growing concert culture in India, the team says, “Concerts are now emotional spaces. People crave meaning after years of digital isolation.” Adding to what Chennaiites can expect from their upcoming concert, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, lead vocalist, adds, “Chennai is our cultural home. On September 26, we bring the full experience of Arrival of the Ethereal — the cinematic visuals, new sonic textures, and surprises for die-hard Agam fans. Audiences can expect to hear brand-new tracks under our theme, Carnatic for the Next Gen. Chennai listens with both the head and the heart. We know they’ll feel every raga and every groove.”

Previously, the indie music scene was quite niche and confined to a small circle. However, over time, a significant transformation occurred, and now it is exactly the opposite. Aditya agrees and shares, “When Agam began, the indie scene was niche and scattered. Today, it’s a thriving movement, and audiences embrace originality over formula. The rise of platforms like Spotify, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts has allowed themes like Carnatic Reimagined to find new life — even among 18-year-olds in non-Carnatic homes. We’re not trying to make Carnatic music cool. We’re showing it already is, but through a new lens.”

Agam collaborated with Grammy-winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on a track for their newest album, Arrival of the Ethereal. For the team, the support from music legends AR Rahman and Shankar Mahadevan on their march towards the Grammys is deeply personal. They unanimously state, “They are not only iconic but visionaries who have always encouraged musical risk. Their encouragement during the early drafts of Arrival of the Ethereal pushed us to think bigger and let Carnatic breathe across genres and borders. It’s this kind of mentorship that makes albums like ours possible.”

Though India is making fairly good progress in independent music, there is still a long way to go to compete globally. Swamy, the keyboardist and arranger in the Agam band, feels that India needs live venues with professional infrastructure, label-agnostic award circuits, and long-term artiste development platforms. “Music in India has the diversity of an entire continent. Now it needs the institutions to match. With more than 300 collaborators on our latest album from five continents, we know that when given scale, Indian indie music can resonate globally.”

Listeners also play a major role in this. “Today’s audience isn’t passive. They create with us, remix with us, and even learn raga-based riffs to duet online. To hear a crowd in Pune or Hyderabad sing our brand-new tracks like Walk of the Bride word-for-word just weeks after release — that’s humbling,” notes T Praveen Kumar. “It tells us that our music is not just reaching people — it’s staying with them,” adds Swamy.

One aspect that remains the same through the ages is the challenge faced by budding indie artistes trying to make space for themselves in this competitive field. “Sustainability is crucial and also challenging. Bands must fund, promote, distribute, and also perform. Agam survived because we built a community, not just an audience. Carnatic for the Next Gen isn’t just an idea — it’s our way of empowering young collaborators and fans to grow with us,” Harish concludes.