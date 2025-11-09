Armstrong’s brother in court: ‘Nagendran alive, govt facilitated his escape’

CHENNAI: The brother and counsel of BSP leader Armstrong, who was murdered in 2024, have accused that notorious history-sheeter Nagendran, who was arrested in connection with the case, is not actually dead and that the Tamil Nadu government has helped him escape by performing plastic surgery to alter his appearance.

The sensational allegation was made before the Chennai Principal Sessions Court on Saturday.

Armstrong was the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) when he was hacked to death near his residence last year. Nagendran, his son Aswathaman, and 27 others were arrested in connection with the case. Recently, it was reported that Nagendran died due to ill health. Meanwhile, bail petitions filed by Aswathaman and 12 others came up for hearing before Justice S Karthikeyan at the Chennai Principal Sessions Court.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel stated that although the Madras High Court had ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI, the state police had not yet handed over the case files to the agency.

Appearing on behalf of the intervenor, Keenos Armstrong, the brother of the deceased, and counsel P Anandan, who is also the BSP state president, argued that Nagendran, who was said to have died recently, is actually alive and that the Tamil Nadu government helped him escape by performing plastic surgery.

After hearing both sides, Justice S Karthikeyan reserved orders on the bail petitions filed by Aswathaman, Arikaran, and Anjali to November 10, and adjourned the hearing on the bail pleas of other accused to the same date.