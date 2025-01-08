Armstrong murder case: Chennai cops seize 30 machetes from gangster Nagendran's residence

CHENNAI: The police in Chennai seized 30 machetes from the residence of gangster P Nagendran, who is now lodged in Vellore Central Prison serving a life sentence. Nagendran is the main accused in the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong, while his son Aswathaman is the third accused.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the police conducted a raid at his residence on Wednesday and found several deadly weapons, including machetes. The weapons were seized.

Quoting sources, the report said the police have so far seized 51 machetes during the investigation into the murder of Armstrong, who was hacked to death by a gang on July 5. The attackers surrounded Armstrong near his under-construction house at Perambur and hacked him to death.

The brutal murder of the leader of a national party at a public place sent shockwaves among political parties and led to allegations that the law and order machinery in Tamil Nadu had broken down.

Later, the police narrowed down the accused and arrested 28 of them. While allegedly securing evidence, the police shot dead one of the accused, Thiruvengadam, when he allegedly attempted to escape.