Armstrong murder: 23 accused, including Ponnai Balu, transferred to Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Twenty-three accused, including Aswatthaman and Ponnai Balu, the brother of gangster Arcot Suresh, who were arrested in connection with the Tamil Nadu BSP leader Armstrong murder case, were transferred from Poonamallee sub-jail to Puzhal prison on Sunday, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Also Read: Armstrong murder: Notorious gangster Nagendran pleads not guilty

Ponnai Balu is the younger brother of rowdy Arcot Suresh, who was murdered by a gang in broad daylight last year.

Chennai Police have so far maintained that Armstrong's murder was a ‘revenge killing’ in retaliation for the murder of Arcot Suresh.

K Armstrong, the state leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death with deadly weapons by a gang, near his under construction house site at Perambur on July 5.

The police swiftly acted and arrested eight people within three hours of the cold-blooded murder.

The brutal murder of the national party leader at a public place sent shock waves among political parties and triggered allegations of lapses in the law and order of the State.