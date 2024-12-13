Armstrong murder: Notorious gangster Nagendran pleads not guilty

CHENNAI: Notorious gangster Nagendran refused the murder charge booked against him in the assassination of State BSP chief K Armstrong, before a sessions court here.

On Thursday, the prosecution produced 27 accused arrested in the Armstrong murder case before the principal sessions court.

Some of the accused, including Nagendran, filed ‘vakkalat’ to represent his case and also filed a memo countering the charges levelled against him.

Recording the appearance and submissions, the court posted the matter to December 20, since the accused sought time to engage counsels. The court extended the remand of the accused until the next hearing and directed the prosecution to file an objection to the memo.

Nagendran also sought the court to transfer him from Vellore prison to Puzhal prison, citing poor health which makes it difficult to travel long distances for case proceedings.

His request will be considered once the witness examination commences, said the court.

On July 5, Armstrong was assaulted with deadly weapons by a gang, near his under construction house site at Perambur. The brutal murder of the national party leader at a public place sent shock waves among political parties and triggered allegations of lapses in the law and order of the State.

Later, the police narrowed down the accused and arrested 28 of them. While conducting an operation to secure evidence, the police shot a gangster, Thiruvengadam, as he allegedly attempted to escape.

Two other key accused, 'Sambhavam' Senthil and Mottai Krishna, are absconding.