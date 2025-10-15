Armstrong case: Aswathaman, 2 more get interim bail

CHENNAI: Three accused in the murder case of BSP leader K Armstrong, including one of the main perpetrators, N Aswathaman, were granted interim bail by a city court on Tuesday.

Aswathaman's deceased father, Nagendran, was also a main accused in the case. The bail was granted till October 28, on the condition of appearing every day at the Assistant Commissioner's office in MKB Nagar, to Aswathaman to manage the last rites of Nagendran.

Two other accused in the case, K Sathish Kumar (31), and B Shiva (35), an advocate, were also granted bail by the sessions court.