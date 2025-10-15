Begin typing your search...

    Aswathaman's deceased father, Nagendran, was also a main accused in the case. The bail was granted till October 28, on the condition of appearing every day at the Assistant Commissioner's office in MKB Nagar, to Aswathaman to manage the last rites of Nagendran.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2025 8:03 AM IST
    Armstrong case: Aswathaman, 2 more get interim bail
    Late BSP state chief Armstrong (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Three accused in the murder case of BSP leader K Armstrong, including one of the main perpetrators, N Aswathaman, were granted interim bail by a city court on Tuesday.

    Two other accused in the case, K Sathish Kumar (31), and B Shiva (35), an advocate, were also granted bail by the sessions court.

