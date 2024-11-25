Arappor Iyakkam survey reveals poor state of slum board tenements across Chennai

CHENNAI: Poor quality construction, lack of running water, unhygienic condition and loss of jobs are the issues faced by the residents of tenements in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) across the city.

A citizen-led survey conducted by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, further highlighted that the many youths of the tenements are falling prey to anti-social activities due to lack of alternative jobs.

In August and September, Arappor Iyakkam’s volunteers visited TNUHDB buildings in Perumbakkam, Semmenchery, Kannagi Nagar, Navalur, Thiruvottiyur, KP Park and Thideer Nagar. Thideer Nagar is an area where citizens have been demanding construction of TNUHDB building.

"There are many issues that could be seen commonly across different housing boards with respect to lack of basic amenities such as lack of running water, sewage, improper bus facilities, frequent power cuts, lift issues, unsafe power cables, garbage and so on," the survey report said.

In particular, the quality of construction of these buildings are pathetic. It is clear that there is massive maladministration and corruption in the construction of these buildings in plastering, quality of pipes used and other materials, it pointed out.

Moreover, places like Perumbakkam and other places get 1 hour water once in 2 to 3 days in their taps which they have to fill and use for the rest of the time. Also, commuting daily to the city through congested public transportation systems is both exhausting and financially draining.

"On average, 20 per cent of their hard-earned income is spent on transportation. Despite the government providing free bus services for women, this is woefully inadequate."

"With no alternative jobs available in the distant locations, many youths are falling prey to anti-social activities and drug abuse, creating a vicious cycle of despair in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhilnagar, Perumbakkam, Semmenchery and others. Drugs, alcoholism in youth is a major concern that needs to be addressed," the report pointed out.

The organization urged the government to drop such distant relocation of people and should strictly provide for in-situ rehabilitation for people in the future. For people in these places, the government should work on issues such as commute, livelihood and other issues to make their lives better.

The report highlighted that a serious behavioral and attitude change in the minds of the public servants of TNUHDB is needed.

"Many in the department see these buildings as money making machines through construction and maintenance contracts rather than understanding that they are dealing with lives of people and the future of children living there," the report added.