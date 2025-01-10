Arappor Iyakkam gifts book on Constitution to CoP Arun, criticises denial of permission for anti-Adani stir

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organization, has sent a book on the Constitution of India as a New Year gift to Arun, the Chennai Police Commissioner, while also strongly criticizing the rejection of their request for permission to hold a peaceful protest. The protest, scheduled for January 5, 2025, at the government-designated protest spot, Valluvar Kottam, was intended to demand action against corruption involving Adani by both the Central and State Governments.

In a letter sent to the Police Commissioner, Arappor Iyakkam expressed disappointment over the rejection of the protest permission, citing the police’s concerns about potential traffic congestion and law and order issues. According to the police, intelligence reports suggested that a larger-than-expected crowd could result in disruptions.

However, Arappor Iyakkam’s response emphasized that the rejection was contrary to the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Referring to the 1989 Supreme Court judgment in S. Rangarajan vs. P. Jagjivan Ram and others, the letter highlighted that the state has a duty to protect freedom of expression and cannot plead inability to manage potential disruptions.

Furthermore, the letter cited a 2017 ruling by the Hon'ble High Court, which quashed a similar rejection by the Chennai Police and directed that permission be granted for the protest.

The letter also expressed concerns that the rejection was part of a larger effort to suppress public dissent, particularly when the protest was aimed at addressing corruption. The organization questioned whether the state had changed its stance on anti-corruption, pointing out that the rejection served the interests of Adani, whose alleged corruption has been the focus of their protests.

Arappor Iyakkam urged the police commissioner to reflect on his role as a public servant and consider whether his actions align with the constitutional values of dignity, liberty, and fraternity. The letter concluded by questioning whether the government was truly serving the public interest or protecting the interests of powerful corporate entities.

In closing, Arappor Iyakkam wished cpommissioner Arun a happy Pongal and emphasized their commitment to continuing their peaceful and non-violent fight against corruption, regardless of the rejection of their protest.