Arakkonam-Salem MEMU train services restored; check details

CHENNAI: Train 16087/16088, Arakkonam-Salem-Arakkonam MEMU express train, which was temporarily cancelled earlier, would be restored from today.

Train 16087 Arakkonam-Salem express will leave Arakkonam at 5.15 am.

Train 16088 Salem-Arakkonam express will leave Salem at 3.30 pm, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.