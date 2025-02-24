Appoint staff at healthcare centres, North Chennai RWAs urge civic body

CHENNAI: Following multiple complaints on health centres’ failure to treat patients, the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association urged the local body to appoint workers, and also ensure the availability of necessary medicines, equipment at Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city.

“When the state government announced that healthcare facilities will be established in 2022, they said a doctor, nurse, health worker and assistant will be appointed at each centre with necessary medical equipment. Later, the Corporation constructed medical centres in 140 wards, but some of them have not been opened even after a year,” said TD Shanmugam, treasurer, Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association.

Despite the government’s announcement, there is a shortage of doctors and staff in these centres. Specialists do not even visit these centres on the designated days. Such factors impact patient care and even lead to medical negligence. So, the residents’ welfare associations urged the civic body to appoint adequate staff on a permanent basis, rather than put them on a contract.

“Similarly, there are only 3 maternity hospitals within the city limits. The State government has already announced that one will be set up for each district. We request the Corporation to establish maternity hospitals in each legislative assembly constituency. Also, inaugurate health centres in the remaining wards with staff with adequate medical equipment,” said R Jayaram, ward 4 councillor.