Another minor held for accident in Chennai

CHENNAI: A minor boy and his mother were booked by the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) after the boy rode his mother's scooter and hit a 76-year-old man at Saligramam and injured him last Friday. While the mother was let off on bail, the minor was sent to a government observation for boys.

The injured man was identified as Sampath of Saligramam. On Friday evening, Sampath was returning home from a grocery shop when the minor boy lost control of the bike and rammed into him, police said. Sampath was thrown to the ground and he sustained severe injuries. Passers-by rushed him to a hospital where he is under treatment.

Inquiries revealed that the boy had taken his mother's two-wheeler for tuition when he allegedly accidentally crashed into Sampath. The police detained the boy and his mother on Monday. The boy was sent to an observation home.

Last week, a 69-year-old man, Mahalingam, a security guard who suffered injuries after being hit by a car driven by a minor boy in Vadapalani, succumbed to his injuries. Pondy Bazaar TIW, who had already arrested the minor boy and his father, booked the minor boy under sections for causing death due to negligence.