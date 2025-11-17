Annual library week celebrations scaled back in Chennai due to renovation work

CHENNAI: The annual library week celebrations across Chennai have been significantly scaled back this year, with only a fraction of the city's 18 full-time libraries able to host events.

According to a report in The Times of India, the situation has risen following the ongoing renovation works being carried out by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the directorate of public libraries.

Some of the key institutions that are among those unable to hold any major events due to space constraints caused by the construction are the Ashok Nagar, Anna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and recently reopened Periyar Nagar public libraries.

The week from November 14 to 21 is traditionally marked by a slew of activities including book fairs, reading sessions, membership drives and speeches by prominent figures in honour of the father of library science, S R Ranganathan. The costs for these events are typically reimbursed to librarians by the directorate of public libraries.

Despite the widespread disruptions, a few libraries have managed to commence celebrations. It may be noted that the Velachery Thandeeswaram branch which recently held fancy dress competitions and classical dance performances, while the Thiruvamiyur library conducted essay writing, drawing, and Thirukkural reciting contests. The Devenayar district library is scheduled to hold its events in the coming week.

Authorities stated that the majority of the renovation work is complete and that about ninety percent of the affected libraries are expected to resume operations by next month or January 2026.