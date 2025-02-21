Annamalai slams Thiruma for ‘promoting’ trilingual school in Chennai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday accused Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thirumavalavan of conflict of interest in the three-language policy, claiming that he is linked to Blue Star Secondary School, a private CBSE in Velachery, that follows trilingual curriculum.

In a social media post, Annamalai questioned the motives of those opposing the implementation of trilingual education in government schools, alluding to their alleged connections to private educational institutions.

“An ally of the DMK-led INDIA bloc, Thirumavalavan serves as the chairman of the Blue Star Secondary School. Why are those who claim that underprivileged students in government schools should not have access to trilingual education invariably are connected to private schools that offer such education?” Annamalai asked.

Annamalai claimed that the Blue Star Secondary School has Hindi as a compulsory subject. He criticised Thirumavalvan for double standards on the language issue after promoting a school which follows a three-language policy.

Asserting that 56 lakh students are studying in CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu against 52 lakhs in government schools, Annamalai said from less than 200 CBSE schools in 2006, they have now increased exponentially to 2010 schools, which he claimed as proof of a trilingual policy's need.

“The BJP will commence a signature campaign for trilingual learning,” he said.