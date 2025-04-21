Anna University's summer internship now hosts 11 new subjects

CHENNAI: Anna University has launched a series of summer internship programmes for UG and PG students this year in 11 new subjects and topics, including AI-based healthcare applications, wireless communications and experimental study in electric vehicles.

Sources from Anna University said that students currently pursuing second or third-year BE or BTech or equivalent in any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) approved academic institutions were eligible for the internship. In addition, ME and MTech students, both in their first or second year could apply for the internship programme.

Stating that the summer internship programme will be conducted at Anna University's Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Chennai, a senior professor said that the duration of the training will be between two weeks and four weeks starting from mid-May.

"Interested students may look at the profiles of faculty members of the institute at the Anna University and MIT website and contact them directly to get their supervisor's consent", he said, adding, "the faculty members will conduct online interviews for the shortlisted candidates and selection will be intimated through the mail."

He said apart from AI-based health care applications, wireless communications and experimental study in electric vehicles, other topics for the internship will also include sensor failure prediction using machine learning, segmentation of dental disorders using machine learning, temperature control for industrial processes and experimental studies on adaptive charging units for electric vehicles.