Anna University’s new rules: Students to only use bicycles on campus, delivery agents no longer allowed inside

CHENNAI: Students should only use bicycles inside Anna University campus while cars and two-wheelers must parked in the designated parking lot, said a circular issued by the registrar on Sunday.

It also mandated that delivery executives should not venture beyond the entrance gate of the university and that construction workers must leave campus after working hours, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The circular stressed that immediate action should be taken on complaints against sexual harassment.

The new rules come in the wake of the shocking sexual assault of a second-year female student inside the Guindy campus on December 23 night.

Access control to prevent unauthorised entry in colleges was one of the suggestions made by a member of a fact-finding panel set up by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Meanwhile, even as the opposition parties continue to raise the heat on the Anna University sexual assault case, a special investigation team (SIT) comprising three women IPS officers probing the case had visited the campus on Thursday and conducted inquiries with university officials, staff, and students. They also inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence.





