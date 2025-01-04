Anna Univ sexual assault: Opposition politicising issue, says Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday accused the opposition parties of politicising the Anna University sexual assault incident.

Speaking at the meeting of the party women's wing office bearers, Kanimozhi described the Anna University sexual assault as an incident that put the whole society to shame. She added that the accused had already been arrested.

Holding protests and demanding action in the case after the arrest of the accused was nothing but sheer politicisation of the issue, Kanimozhi said, suggesting that the identity of the mysterious 'sir' linked to the assault case would be known once the investigation gets over.