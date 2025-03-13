Anna University’s IP policy to enable more innovations

CHENNAI: Anna University’s latest Intellectual Property policy is all set to enable more innovations among students and scholars. Intellectual Property (IP) refers to a creation from any person (inventor) such as inventions, innovations, literary work, artistic works, designs, symbols, names, logos and images.

MA Bhagyaveni, director, Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR), Anna University said: “The recently-released IP policy also aims to set forth guidelines for ownership of IP developed at the institution by students and scholars, directly or indirectly associated with the university.”

Anna University will be the owner, and the creators will be stated as inventors for all the IP inventions, software designs and specimens. Creators will include faculty members, research scholars, students and those who make use of the resources of the institution.

The inventions created by Anna University personnel, without using institution resources and created outside their assigned, normal duties, areas of research and teaching will be owned by the creators. The revenue generated out of such inventions will be shared in the ratio of 75:25 between the creator and the university respectively.

Bhagyaveni added, “The institution will provide guidance to all university personnel and facilitate protection and deployment of IP issues of ownership, confidentiality, suitable advice from experts, disclosure, patentability and transfer.”

As per the policy, an invention will be patented only if it has commercial value and viability for production and marketing. The patentability committee comprising officials of the university and experts will decide the commercial value and related aspects on a case by case basis.

Sources from the Higher Education Department said that Anna University has been granted with 26 patents in 2022-23. In the academic year 2023-24, it has received 38 funded research projects and 685 consultancy assignments worth Rs 14 crore.