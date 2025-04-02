Anna University to teach students, professionals on medical device regulations

CHENNAI: Anna University will be launching an awareness programme on medical device regulations and standards among students and health care professionals this month.

“This programme will be organised on April 5 by the Centre for Calibration of Testing Medical Equipment at CEG campus of the varsity,” said Prof M Sasikala, HoD-Biomedical Engineering, Anna University.

Target audiences will be UG and PG students of any colleges, academia, personnel from industries, health care professionals and other stakeholders. “The programme will ensure safety, improve accuracy and enhance patient care. It’s designed to highlight the crucial importance of medical device calibration in maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and healthcare service,” stated an official of the institution.

Proper calibration of medical devices not only ensures accurate diagnostics and treatment but also plays a significant role in hospital efficiency and compliance with global standards. “It will also give in depth knowledge to implement international calibration standards, crucial for regulatory compliance in the medical field and clear picture about overview of national and international medical device regulations and standards,” said Prof Sasikala.

It will also showcase how properly calibrated devices reduce downtime and errors, improve the overall workflow and care delivery in hospitals. “Patient-centred focus will also give knowledge for ensuring medical device calibration reduces risks, leading to improved patient outcomes and safety,” she pointed out.