Anna University to organise faculty programme on AI-powered cyber security in January

CHENNAI: Anna University will be organising a faculty development programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered cyber security in January.

According to the sources, the topics which would be covered in the 10-day training programme include Cyber Security, Web Security, Network Security, Block Chain Technologies, Hardware Security, Ethical Hacking, Quantum Cryptography, IoT and attacks, Open Source Intelligence and Privacy Preservation.

This training programme will not only be restricted to faculty members of Anna University but also professors and research scholars from the university's affiliated colleges across the State could participate in the programme.

In addition, government officials and industry personnel could also participate in the programme, which will be held from January 6 to 10 here.

The programme aims to create a well-trained workforce and a resilient national security framework through academic and professional development.

The initiative focuses on building capacity in information security to meet the nation's growing demand for skilled professionals and strengthen its defense against cyber threats.

During the programme, notable speakers from Anna University, Google, CISCO, Logitech, Deloitte, NIC, Marvel Technology, SSN and VIT will provide in-depth knowledge about cyber security.

The training programme especially for government personnel will equip them with the expertise needed to protect critical infrastructure and address emerging security challenges.