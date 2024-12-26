Anna University student sexual assault case: Accused not related to DMK; have no need to cover up case, says minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Categorically denying any link between the DMK and Gnanasekaran, accused in the Anna University girl studnet sexual assault case, State Law Minister S Regupathy on Thursday said that the DMK regime has no necessity to cover up the case like the AIADMK did in the Pollachi sex racket case. Regupathy also affirmed that the state government was firm in securing stringent punishment for Gnanasekaran.

Talking to media persons at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Regupathy said, “He (Gnanasekaran) is not a member or cadre of DMK. He does not belong to the students wing of the DMK. He is not related to us.” Responding to a section of the media reports which published photographs showing the accused and a couple of DMK ministers, including deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi in the same frame, minister Regupathy said, “It was evident from the photographs that the deputy CM was walking separately and the accused was a few paces away from him. If a third person shoots a photograph of the other two in the same frame, does it mean that they were together? Another person is a MLA of Saidapet and a minister. Many people come to thank me. I don’t know if all the people who meet me are good or honest. The accused person is also one such person who visited the minister. A section of the media is portraying him as DMK member and deputy organizer of the students wing. There is no connection between DMK and Gnanasekaran. We have no hesitation in acting on cases against him. We are firm in securing stringent punishment for him. The government has no need to cover up the case.”

AIADMK attempted to cover up Pollachi sex racket

Seeking to hit back at the AIADMK on the issue, Regupathy said, “This is not a Pollachi sex racket case. A VIP’s son was involved in it. The then rulers tried to cover it up. However, the protests of the opposition and media coverage resulted in booking of cases then. You all know who all were left out in the case. AIADMK is not a clean party. They tried to cover it up.”

Citing a case of an alleged AIADMK associated person fixing cameras in the women’s (dress) change room in Rameswaram, the minister said that accused Rajesh Khanna, son in law of an AIADMK functionary named Radhakrishna, purchased three cameras on Amazon and fixed them in the dress change rooms and recorded videos. “We will know if he monetized the videos after the investigation. Members of AIADMK indulge in such crimes. There is no room for such persons in our party. If someone commits a mistake, action is initiated against them in DMK,” he added.

Listing out the sexual offences against women in BJP ruled states, Regupathy said that as per the NCRB data of 2022, the achievement of the DMK regime remained in controlling crimes against women in relation to other states. “We cannot claim that no crime took place in TamilNadu. People who commit crimes will do it anywhere no matter what. Cracking the crimes immediately and initiating action is our duty. Preventing crimes is our duty,” the minister added, comparing the national average (64 per lakh) and Tamil Nadu average (24 per lakh) vis-a-vis crimes against women.

Govt didn’t disclose victim’s identity: Minister

Denying charges that the details of the victim and her phone number were released through the FIR, the law minister said, “The government did not reveal the identity of the victim whatsoever. The government did not disclose the nature of the penal sections invoked or the details of the sexual assault.”

Rebutting the charges of the opposition that the government detailed the victim, the minister said, “We do not have to detain her. How would she come to the police station and lodge a complaint if we (govt) did it? The victim bravely came forward to lodge a complaint with the confidence that she would get justice in the DMK regime.”

Won’t allow issue to be politicised

Informing that the government has arrested the perpetrator of the crime and remanded him to judicial custody Immediately, the minister assured that the case would be tried in the court soon. The minister also said that the opposition leaders could submit the information, if they have any, on the case before the court. Regupathy also asserted that the DMK regime would not allow the issue to be politicised.

Asked about a random person entering a secure Anna University campus, the minister said, “We are investigating and reviewing the security arrangements. It has round the lock security surveillance. It is not possible for a random person to enter through the main gate. The person is said to be a Biryani vendor there. He could have entered through some other way. We are investigating.”