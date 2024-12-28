Anna University sexual assault: Guv Ravi interacts with students, enquires about safety measures

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday visited Anna University and engaged with students to assess security arrangements, in the light of the shocking sexual assault incident that took place on campus.

The Governor sought opinions from around 25 students during his interaction. A former senior intelligence officer, Ravi assessed the existing safety and security measures to identify vulnerabilities and suggested appropriate steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, said a Thanthi TV report.

The university administration is under scrutiny following the sexual assault incident that took place inside the campus on December 23 night, with concerns raised about the inadequacy of security measures in place.

The university has now constituted a five-member panel to mete out fresh guidelines to prevent sexual harassment.

On December 23 night, a second-year engineering student of the College of Engineering was sexually assaulted inside the campus in Guindy. According to a complaint filed the next day, the girl was talking with her male friend, also a college student, when a man threatened them and attacked the male student. The accused then forced the girl to perform sexual acts. The accused Gnanasekaran (37), a biryani seller, was apprehended a day after the survivor filed the complaint.

(With inputs from Bureau)

