Anna University sexual assault: Don’t harass, return journalists' phones, orders Madras HC

CHENNAI: Asking why the special investigation team (SIT), formed to investigate how the FIR in Anna University student sexual assault case came in the public domain, put forth irrelevant questions to journalists instead of questioning the official who authored it, the Madras High Court directed the police to return journalists’ mobile phones.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said he found no logic in the SIT’s version that the journalists forwarded the FIR disclosing the identity of the survivor and asked how they could be accused of this and not the official who uploaded it in the public domain. “Once it is uploaded in the National Informatics Centre (NIC), anyone can view it. Then how can journalists alone be accused,” he asked.

While hearing a batch of petitions moved by several journalists and Chennai Press Club, seeking a direction to the SIT not to harass them in the guise of investigation, the judge asked why the investigation officer who uploaded the FIR was not investigated.

Government advocate KMD Muhilan submitted that the SIT held inquiries with the investigation officer and added that the SIT did not have any intention to harass journalists. “They are requested to answer the questions, which is vital for the investigation,” he said.

The judge intervened at this point and asked if such questionnaires were given to the officers responsible for uploading the FIR. Objecting to the questions about journalists’ family details, the judge said they were irrelevant to the investigation. “Don’t put forth unnecessary questions irrelevant to the scope of the investigation,” said the judge and also directed that the mobile phones seized by the SIT should be returned to journalists.

Even while observing that the High Court could not intervene in the SIT’s investigation, the judge said the police should not harass journalists. The media persons were also told to cooperate with the investigation.

Advocates MR Jothimanian,

K Balu, Elangovan, C Arun Kumar, and Vivekanandham appeared for the journalists and the Press Club.