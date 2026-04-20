Anna University sexual assault case: Life convict admitted to Stanley hospital after seizure in Puzhal

CHENNAI: D Gnanasekaran (38), serving life sentence in the Anna University student sexual assault case, was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital after he developed seizures in Puzhal prison early Monday morning.
Sources said that the convict had developed seizures around 2 am after which the prison authorities provided him treatment at the prison hospital, and later shifted him to Stanley hospital.
Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the sexual assault of a student inside Anna University campus in December 2024, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahila Court in June 2025 after he was found guilty of all 11 charges, including rape. The court also held that his term will be for a minimum period of 30 years without remission – as in he’ll not be eligible for parole, any form of reduced sentence or early release.
On December 23, 2024, the victim was with her male friend when Gnanasekaran confronted them. He first threatened to release the video he made of their intimate moments to the university authorities and get them dismissed. He then made the boy leave and took her to a secluded area and raped her.
With the help of her family and college authorities, she filed a complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station the next day, which led to police acting swiftly and securing Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor with a long rap sheet against his name.