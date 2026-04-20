Anna University sexual assault case: Life convict admitted to Stanley hospital after seizure in Puzhal

Sources said that the convict had developed seizures around 2 am after which the prison authorities provided him treatment at the prison hospital, and later shifted him to Stanley hospital.

Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the sexual assault of a student inside Anna University campus in December 2024, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahila Court in June 2025 after he was found guilty of all 11 charges, including rape. The court also held that his term will be for a minimum period of 30 years without remission – as in he’ll not be eligible for parole, any form of reduced sentence or early release.