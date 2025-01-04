Begin typing your search...
Anna University receives hoax bomb threat
Kotturpuram police have registered a case and are investigating.
CHENNAI: Anna University in Guindy received a bomb threat via mail on Saturday, according to a Thanthi TV report.
Following this, police and bomb experts have rushed to the spot. After a thorough search by bomb experts and sniffer dogs, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax as no explosive material was found.

