    Anna University receives hoax bomb threat

    Kotturpuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

    4 Jan 2025 9:53 AM IST
    Anna University; Representative image

    CHENNAI: Anna University in Guindy received a bomb threat via mail on Saturday, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Following this, police and bomb experts have rushed to the spot. After a thorough search by bomb experts and sniffer dogs, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax as no explosive material was found.

    Kotturpuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

