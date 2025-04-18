Anna University receives bomb threat, later found to be hoax

Begin typing your search...

    18 April 2025
    CHENNAI: Anna University received a hoax bomb threat via email on Friday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, an unidentified person had sent a threat through an email, claiming to have planted bombs on the campus.

    Following this, bomb experts and police rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough search. Later, it was confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

    The police are searching for the anonymous caller who casued the stir.

