Anna University receives bomb threat, later found to be hoax
Bomb experts and police rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough search.
CHENNAI: Anna University received a hoax bomb threat via email on Friday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, an unidentified person had sent a threat through an email, claiming to have planted bombs on the campus.
Following this, bomb experts and police rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough search. Later, it was confirmed that the threat was a hoax.
The police are searching for the anonymous caller who casued the stir.
