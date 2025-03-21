Anna University rape accused arrested in 2013 burglary case

CHENNAI: Gnanasekaran, the suspect in the rape of a college student in Anna University, has been arrested in the 2013 burglary cases reported in T Nagar.

Though he was arrested by the T Nagar police in the burglary case in 2014, Gnanasekaran came out on bail and then vanished and failing to appear before the court for the trial. After Gnanasekaran was arrested in the college student rape case and the burglary cases reported in Pallikaranai, the Mambalam police formally arrested him in the burglary case and produced him before the magistrate court in Saidapet on Thursday.

The Mambalam police have planned to inquire Gnanasekaran in their custody. Earlier, the Pallikaranai police had arrested a pawnbroker who had bought the stolen gold from Gnanasekaran, and the cops seized 120 sovereigns of jewels from the pawnbroker shop.