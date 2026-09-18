Zero passes in four years: 24 TN engineering colleges fail the test

CHENNAI: The academic performance of several engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu has come under scrutiny after an analysis of Anna University examination results revealed that not a single student cleared the tests in 24 institutions over a four-year period.
According to university data, 2,425 students from these 24 colleges sat for various semester examinations between November-December 2021 and November-December 2025, but none managed to pass. Semester exams are generally held in November-December and April-May.
Of these candidates, 1,394 wrote the first, third, and fifth-semester exams, while 1,031 appeared for the second, fourth, and sixth-semester tests.
The analysis further showed that 177 colleges had fewer than 50 students passing the examinations over the four years. This poor performance, combined with very low student intake, has raised serious doubts over whether candidates admitted to such institutions can complete their degree within the prescribed timeframe.
Questioning the rationale behind allowing such colleges to participate in admissions, educationist D Nedunchezian said: "Despite low admissions and poor performance, why are these colleges allowed to participate in counselling? This amounts to ruining the future of students." He added that institutions with just one or two students in a batch cannot provide a conducive academic environment or ensure effective teaching.
Educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi urged Anna University to set a strict timeframe for colleges to raise standards. "Colleges that have admitted a sufficient number of students in previous years should alone be allowed to participate in the counselling process. If Anna University fails to address this issue, producing quality engineering graduates will remain a challenge," he said.
Tamil Nadu currently has 418 engineering colleges with a sanctioned intake of 2,53,806 seats, of which 1,99,775 were filled during the 2026 counselling process.
The issue assumes significance as several engineering colleges have struggled to attract students, with some even shutting down in recent years. The 2026 counselling data revealed a sharp contrast: only 35 colleges achieved 100% admissions, while 104 recorded over 90%. At the other end, 24 colleges saw admissions fall below 10%, including 15 that managed only single-digit enrolments.
When contacted, Anna University Registrar Prof Dr V Kumaresan said the varsity is yet to receive the relevant performance data from the Directorate of Technical Education. "Once we receive the data, we will examine the matter and initiate appropriate action based on the findings," he said.
Academicians have urged Anna University and AICTE to conduct a comprehensive review of institutions with persistently poor results and low intake, rather than focusing solely on expanding seat capacity, and take firm action against those failing to maintain academic standards.