Zero passes in four years: 24 TN engineering colleges fail the test

The issue assumes significance as several engineering colleges have struggled to attract students, with some even shutting down in recent years. The 2026 counselling data revealed a sharp contrast: only 35 colleges achieved 100% admissions, while 104 recorded over 90%. At the other end, 24 colleges saw admissions fall below 10%, including 15 that managed only single-digit enrolments.

When contacted, Anna University Registrar Prof Dr V Kumaresan said the varsity is yet to receive the relevant performance data from the Directorate of Technical Education. "Once we receive the data, we will examine the matter and initiate appropriate action based on the findings," he said.

Academicians have urged Anna University and AICTE to conduct a comprehensive review of institutions with persistently poor results and low intake, rather than focusing solely on expanding seat capacity, and take firm action against those failing to maintain academic standards.