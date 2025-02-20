Anna University launches start-up practice venture for Engineering students

CHENNAI: In a bid to create more awareness among the colleges about various opportunities for the students who aim to become entrepreneurs, Anna University has decided to provide online start-up practice to engineering institutions from March.

The university sources said that the training programme for the institutions will be under the topic called ‘Startup Practice Venture Creation Internships’. The university will introduce case-study-based learning of design thinking, innovation, prototyping, business fundamentals, and entrepreneurship through practice venture creation.

The other topics that will be covered during the online training session include the mindset of entrepreneurs, start-up opportunities identification, prototyping and interaction, business model and pitching, and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The university said that apart from this, live classes from industry and access to the content besides providing knowledge in activities and milestones will also be available.

In addition, the training institution will also create a network with the enablers of the start-up ecosystem, and it will also help students get clarity and different ideas.

The university said that there would be comprehensive technical support to get access to the lab and cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing, PCB board design and printing, robotics, and drones.