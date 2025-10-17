Anna University launches short-term course on Nanoscience and technology

CHENNAI: In an effort to facilitate additional qualifications for students, faculty members and researchers, Anna University has introduced a short-term course in nanoscience and technology.

The Centre for Nanoscience and Technology (CNST) at Anna University, which has been actively engaged in research and development in this field, will conduct the course from November through online mode.

According to university sources, the programme is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, faculty members, academicians, research scholars and industry professionals.

The course will provide focused knowledge across different modules of Nanoscience, including the latest techniques and applications in nanotechnology. It is designed to prepare participants for roles in diverse sectors such as healthcare, environmental science, energy harvesting and storage, and nanotoxicology.

Officials said the programme would not only enhance participants’ resumes but also open up new career opportunities for them. Successful candidates will gain an additional qualification on completion of the course. “Overseas students are also expected to join the programme,” a source added.