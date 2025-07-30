Anna University exam results delayed, to hit PG admissions

CHENNAI: Due to the delay in the purchase of answer booklets before the commencement of the April-May semester, Anna University failed to apply the ‘digital valuation system’ (DVS) for the evaluation of answer sheets by the professors.



Hence, for this semester, Anna University faculties are engaged in manual evaluation of answer papers.

To make the answer sheet evaluation process effortless and quick for university professors, the Department of Higher Education introduced DVS in October 2023. The State government also ensured to bring more transparency to the evaluation process.

DVS is a software that allows users to quickly evaluate answer booklets, specifically designed for use in a digital format. However, for the present semester, sources at Anna University confirmed that there was a delay in procuring the suitable answer booklets.

“There was a delay in procuring answer booklets before the commencement of the semester due to various administrative reasons, including the management insisting on printing the answer sheets from the Government Central Press located in George Town. Though the booklet costs just Rs 15 per piece, it could not be purchased on time,” said a university official.

These booklets are inserted into a specialised scanner, which costs Rs 15 lakh. And, scanners can evaluate at least 1,300 answer books a day, making answer paper correction easier for professors.

Meanwhile, sources at the university claim that there would be a delay in announcing results for the semester, as exams were held for a longer period. The exams for this academic year commenced on June 2 and went on till July 12.

“With more than 1,000 elective papers in about 60 engineering departments, the exams were scheduled over a month. Due to this, the evaluation of answer papers and the declaration of results are being delayed,” said an official.

Sources also alleged that due to the delay in declaring the results, students applying for post-graduation courses would also face a delay. “Such administrative delays in announcing results have a grave impact on students applying for PG courses,” said a student.

Additionally, university staff claimed that the absence of the vice-chancellor (VC) for the university was causing various hurdles in the smooth functioning of the administration, and urged a quick appointment.