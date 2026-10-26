Anna University CoE post vacant even a year after interviews

The delay has raised concerns among university professors, particularly as the university is yet to appoint a Vice-Chancellor. Anna University oversees more than 400 engineering colleges, including four university campus colleges, 16 constituent colleges and over 400 affiliated private engineering colleges. Its examination department is responsible for conducting semester examinations for these institutions.

The Controller of Examinations oversees key functions, including the preparation of question papers, evaluation of answer scripts and re-totalling of marks. According to university rules, the Controller of Examinations is the third-most important official after the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar.