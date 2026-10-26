Anna University CoE post vacant even a year after interviews

CHENNAI: Anna University is yet to appoint a full-time Controller of Examinations, even a year after conducting interviews and finalising a candidate for the post. The position has been held by an officer in charge for the past five years.
The delay has raised concerns among university professors, particularly as the university is yet to appoint a Vice-Chancellor. Anna University oversees more than 400 engineering colleges, including four university campus colleges, 16 constituent colleges and over 400 affiliated private engineering colleges. Its examination department is responsible for conducting semester examinations for these institutions.
The Controller of Examinations oversees key functions, including the preparation of question papers, evaluation of answer scripts and re-totalling of marks. According to university rules, the Controller of Examinations is the third-most important official after the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar.
Sources said applications were invited from eligible candidates for the full-time post about a year ago. Interviews were conducted for seven candidates, following which a candidate was shortlisted.
The interviews were conducted by the Anna University convener committee, which included Innocent Dhivya, the then Director of Technical Education and an IAS officer.
Earlier, the V-C had the authority to appoint a full-time Controller of Examinations. However, the university initiated a selection process through interviews last year.