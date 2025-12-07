Anna University announces paid cybersecurity internship

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced a Rs 20,000 stipend for every student who participates in an internship programme in cybersecurity.

The internship programme will be conducted by the departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Information Science and Technology, and Information Security Education and Awareness, at the College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University.

V Mary Anita Rajam DCSE, the convener of the programme, said the internship will build a strong foundation in cyber defence through structured training, guided tasks, and exposure to real-time security challenges. This internship equips you to identify, analyse, and mitigate cyber attacks with professional precision, the convenor added.

Accordingly, the 45-day internship programme starting from December 15, will be applicable for pre-final and final year students of B.E, B.Tech, M.E and M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology and other relevant branches.

In addition, the final year of B.Sc Computer Science and Information Technology and other relevant branches could also apply. The students, who were eligible, should have programming skills, knowledge of operating systems, knowledge of information security and cyber security tools besides experience in cyber security projects. The stipend will be provided after the successful completion of the internship course.