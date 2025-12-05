Anna Nagar assault case trial to start soon: Police

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police informed the High Court that trial proceedings, including witness examination, will begin soon in the case of the Anna Nagar minor girl who was sexually assaulted.

Earlier, the court had ordered a CBI probe into the incident after taking suo motu cognisance of a complaint that Anna Nagar All Women Police personnel assaulted the parents when they went to file a complaint regarding the sexual assault of their 10-year-old daughter.

Challenging the order, the state government approached the Supreme Court. The top court stayed the High Court order transferring the case to the CBI and instead formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Chennai City Police Joint Commissioner Saroj Kumar Thakur, along with Avadi Range Deputy Commissioner of Law & Order Ayman Jamal and Salem City North Deputy Commissioner Brinda.

The Supreme Court also directed that the SIT must submit its investigation report weekly to the High Court, which should decide on compensation for the victim.

Following this, the mother of the victim filed a petition in the High Court seeking compensation. Hearing this petition, the court ordered the government to pay an additional interim compensation of Rs 3 lakh, in addition to the Rs 1 lakh already paid, to the Anna Nagar minor girl.

When the case came up for hearing before the bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman, the government submitted that a total interim compensation of Rs 4 lakh had been provided so far, the investigation had been completed, the chargesheet had been filed, and witness examination was set to begin soon.

Recording these submissions, the judges adjourned the hearing to December 9.