Angry over 2-hour wait for TVK Minister, Tambaram Mayor, deputy Mayor boycott park inauguration

Minister opens park, blames opposition politics

The park at Mullai Nagar in West Tambaram, renovated at a cost of Rs 1.98 crore under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of a private bank, was scheduled to be inaugurated at 6 pm.

While the mayor, deputy mayor, corporation officials and residents reached the venue on time, the minister did not arrive until around 8 pm. After inaugurating the facility, Sarath Kumar said the delay was unavoidable as he had been attending official engagements with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

He accused local representatives of walking out despite a public welfare event and said political opponents would continue to find fault regardless of the government's efforts.