Andhra youth arrested for flashing cleanliness worker at Adyar

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 25-year-old man on Monday, hours after he flashed and made obscene gestures at a woman cleanliness worker when she was at work in Adyar during the early hours of Monday.

The arrested person was identified as Bachu Sai Teja (25), a native of Kurnool in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The police said that he was working at a private firm in Porur and was living in Perungudi.

The complainant, a resident of Royapuram, was part of the night-shift workers cleaning the roads in the Adyar zone. According to the complainant, the youth rode his motorbike towards her as she was engaged in work and flashed her. Taken aback by the action, the woman screamed and called for help and managed to assault the youth with her broom, but he escaped with his two-wheeler, the police said.

"The youth was half my age. I went into a state of shock and was deeply disturbed, despite which I managed to land a couple of blows on him," the victim told mediapersons.

Police zeroed in on the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and traced him. The Adyar All Women Police Station are investigating.