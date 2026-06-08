Anbumani hails plan to cancel Rs 2,100 crore Thiruvanmiyur-Uthandi elevated corridor project

According to Anbumani the decision raised serious questions about transparency and possible corruption in the tendering process. He claimed that the contract effectively allowed an additional Rs 700 crore burden on the public exchequer and amounted to a betrayal of taxpayers.

He argued that the estimated cost of the Thiruvanmiyur Uthandi elevated corridor appeared disproportionately high. He maintained that the project could be completed at a significantly lower cost and questioned the rationale behind awarding the contract at the higher value.

Welcoming reports that the government is reviewing the contract, Anbumani said the move indicated that the truth behind the alleged irregularities was beginning to emerge. He urged the Vijay government to immediately terminate the contract with KNR Constructions and order a CBI probe into the alleged corruption, irregularities.