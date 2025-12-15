Amrit Bharat work delays harden commuters' routines

CHENNAI: Initiated to provide world-class amenities, the slow pace and significant delays of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) have become a daily test of endurance and patience for thousands of commuters.

In the Chennai division alone, the ABSS adopted 17 key stations, including the later additions of Tirusulam and Chromepet stations, for redevelopment. However, the snail pace of work at these stations has become synonymous with pedestrian bottlenecks, uncertain timelines, and a growing disconnect between projected completion dates and on-ground progress, leaving passengers to navigate a prolonged and disruptive transition.

The ABSS, rolled out nationwide, promised a rail travel revolution for bustling Chennai and its neighbourhoods. Its blueprint included wider and improved platforms, expanded parking, and state-of-the-art public announcement and information systems, among other modern amenities like elevators, escalators, comprehensive CCTV surveillance, and high-speed WiFi.

The scheme was poised to be a game-changer for a city like Chennai that is reliant on its suburban and long-distance rail network. Work commenced in August 2023, with initial indications suggesting a swift transformation.

Today, two years past the original deadline, only St Thomas Mount and Sulurupetta stations have reached the finish line and are functioning as usual since May. The remaining 15 stations are, however, stuck in various stages of sluggish development. A small consolation for the daily riders is that the renewed Chennai Park station is reportedly gearing up for inauguration soon.

The civic impact of these delays is most palpable at stations like Mambalam, a vital transit point with a daily footfall of 32,000. A recent visit revealed a scene of ongoing upheaval: construction materials encroach on platform space, forcing commuters to weave through obstructions. The wafting dust from the ongoing platform resurfacing forms a layer on the seating areas, and the work on entrances and ticket counters shrinks the area for commuters, adding to congestion.

Despite the Southern Railway’s claims of redevelopment entering the ‘advanced stage’ in March 2025, the finish line, even after nine months, seems elusive.

"The works were said to be completed in the beginning within 1.5 years. But even after another 1.5 years beyond the estimated time, the works are not completed," said Naina Masilamani, president, Arakkonam Rail Passengers Association, pointing at the central pattern of extended deadlines. He highlights that the three lifts were installed and ready for use at the Arakkonam station. However, they will be open for use only after the formal inauguration. Hence, for “another five months”, the vaguely suggested finish date by the officials, the lifts would be locked up.

Similar are the stories from other railway stations. At Guindy, the construction of a new foot-over-bridge and ticket counter continues. Redevelopment works look minimal at the touted fourth terminal in Perambur.

In reality, passengers grapple with defective new infrastructure. Shelter roofs leak during rain, soaking seating areas, while other sections stand with incomplete shelter frames, offering little respite from the elements. The promised futuristic terminals and the current reality of leaking sheds are ironic visuals.

Rail activists point to a systemic lack of transparency and monitoring as core issues. Dayanand Krishnan, a rail activist from Tambaram, argues for greater accountability. "There must be a proper monitoring system on the works performed by the Railways. Even the lift or elevator installation works are taking a very long time. They also claim that crores are spent on the development works. So there must be proper clarity, and the public must be informed about the works and developments taking place in each station and the completion time."

The Southern Railway officials, who are at the endpoint of these criticisms, counter that the works under way are an unparalleled logistical puzzle, being executed "in a fully operational railway environment.

The constraints are severe: dense urban surroundings, exceptionally high passenger footfall, and most critically, the need to maintain uninterrupted train services. "Most of the stations are located in congested city areas, requiring construction activities to be executed within limited available space, while simultaneously ensuring smooth passenger movement," a senior official noted.

The authorities contend that progress, though seemingly slow to the daily commuter, is substantial and hard-won. "Despite these challenges, Chennai division has successfully progressed the works without cancelling any train services... which stands as a significant operational and planning achievement," the official stated.

The methodology involves phased, meticulous planning, night-time working blocks to minimise daytime disruption, and intense inter-departmental coordination. Officials claim that "substantial physical progress has already been achieved, with several stations crossing 70-80 per cent completion, and many others nearing final stages."

The 17 stations in Chennai are part of a broader canvas of 77 stations across Tamil Nadu being redeveloped under the scheme, representing an investment of over Rs 4,100 crore. The vision, as reiterated by officials, remains unwavering: "Upon completion, these redeveloped stations will significantly enhance travel experience, accessibility, safety, and overall station ambience."

However, for the weary commuter at Mambalam dodging construction barriers, or the Perambur passenger seeking shelter from a sudden downpour, that completed vision feels distant. The delay is more than a calendar issue; it is a daily experience of compromised convenience and eroded confidence in projected timelines.