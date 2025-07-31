American student caught with banned satellite phone at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: An American student was caught by security officials at Chennai Airport while trying to travel from Chennai to Australia via Singapore with a satellite phone, which is banned in India for security reasons.

The student’s flight was cancelled, and security officials confiscated the satellite phone. The student and the confiscated phone were handed over to the Chennai Airport police station.

A Scoot Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Singapore was preparing to take off at 12.30 AM on Thursday.

While scanning the belongings of passengers, officials found a satellite phone in the possession of Oakley Jackson (22), an American national who was traveling to Australia via Singapore.

Security officials stopped and questioned him. The passenger stated he was a university student in the United States and had come to Chennai via Delhi as a tourist last week.

He said he was unaware of the ban on satellite phones in India and had travelled with the same device from the US to Delhi and then to Chennai without being stopped.

However, Chennai Airport security officials did not accept his explanation.

The police are investigating who the student communicated with using the satellite phone while in Chennai, and who contacted him on the device.

The US Embassy in Chennai has been informed about the incident.