Allow SHGs to sell products in Chennai parks, urges Ward 88 councillor

CHENNAI: GV Nagavalli, Ward 88 councillor, stressed in the council meeting to allow the members of the Self Help Group (SHG) in the city to sell their handicrafts and other products in Chennai Corporation parks and public gathering places.

According to Nagavalli, over 14,000 SHGs are functioning in the city, and they all sell handicrafts and other products in the park market run by Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW).

GV Nagavalli told DT Next, "Permitting them to sell the nutritious food items, eatery items, and several handicraft works will help them boost their livelihood. Last week, over 40 SHG groups across the State sold the food items and handicraft works in Millennium Park in Anna Nagar and earned over 3 lakhs in three days. Such initiatives in Chennai parks will help the SHG groups in the city."

In response, the Mayor said, "The request will be taken into consideration."