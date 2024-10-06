Air show in Marina skies but chaos on Chennai roads

CHENNAI: Chaos was the word to describe the traffic situation in the city on the IAF air show day.

Those who took out their own vehicles and the commuters who opted for public transport, as recommended by the city police, spent a significant amount of time on the roads, while several others resorted to watching the air display from the train stations where they were stranded. Some local train commuters even clambered up on the windowpanes to watch the IAF aircraft do their thing across the skies.

With train services not being amped up for today's special event, the stations were choc-a-bloc with irate commuters, who were stuck waiting for their trains. Youngsters were also spotted dangerously dangling onto full-to-the-brim suburban trains, which were plying as per the usual 'Sunday pattern'. Several on social media had called out rail authorities for not amping up the services for today's special event.

Those trying to head back home after attending the air show too were frustrated, unable to exit the beach road or access the Beach railway station or the nearest metro station. Hundreds of people even walked to the transit points with police trying hard to regulate the crowds.

At the Government Estate Metro station, commuters were made to halt at the automated fare collection (AFC) point, every three minutes. In another measure to curb the overcrowding, the AFC gate at the entry side was kept open, enabling passengers to walk through to the platforms directly, and show their tickets/NCMC travel cards while exiting the station alone.

Meanwhile, out on the roads, such was the congestion that even ambulances were caught in jams, leading to delays in their services.

If it was bumper-to-bumper traffic in the arterial roads leading to the air show venue, the interior streets too were in no way better. At noon, after the event which concluded at 1 pm, vehicles were jammed from Triplicane up to the Royapettah Government Hospital.

In their moment of adversity, pedestrians even entered the Madras University campus, in a bid to bypass the main road.





Adding to the litany of woes was the blistering heat combined with the high humidity today, with reports of over 25 people fainting coming in. After the air show, several tired persons were seen taking shelter on the pavements, at the Vivekananda House, Madras University, the Directorate of Social Welfare and other buildings to regain their energy.

The traffic snarls had begun as early as 7 am despite several measures being set in place by the police well ahead of time. In areas near Marina beach, such as Triplicane, Pudupet, and Anna Salai, vehicles were seen moving at a snail's pace.

Spectators had travelled from several parts of the city, and even neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur to watch the aerobatic display featuring IAF's 72 aircraft.

(With inputs from Bureau)