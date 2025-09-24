Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Sept 2025 10:34 AM IST
    AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah receives bomb threat
    CHENNAI: A bomb threat was issued to the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah late last night through an email, creating tension in the area.

    The information was immediately passed on to the police, who rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough search of the premises with the help of sniffer dogs, said a Daily Thanthi report

    After the inspection, officials confirmed that the threat was a hoax. Police have launched an investigation to trace the individual behind the email.

