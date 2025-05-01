AIADMK councillor alleges threat to life, seeks Mayor intervention

CHENNAI: The GCC council meeting on Wednesday witnessed heated exchange of words between the ruling and Opposition party councillors. It all started with AIADMK councillor E Settu alleging that he was facing life-threat for questioning non-performing cleanliness workers, who had formed a syndicate with a former DMK councillor.

“A former DMK councillor had appointed a few of his relatives as outsourced cleanliness workers through a private firm. Under the influence of party workers, they often don’t work, and have formed a syndicate that evades work in Madhavaram. I’m also facing threats to my life,” he stated.

Responding to this, Mayor Priya said, “Instead of raising this question in the hall, you should register a police complaint."

Intervening in the issue, DMK floor leader N Ramalingam said: “As an Opposition party, you have all the rights to raise questions in the zero hour, but you should follow the time limit.”

Earlier in the day, after the Tamil Thai Vazthu councillor Uma Anandan questioned the Mayor for not taking action against the personal verbal attacks launched against her by the ruling party during the previous council meeting. Uma recalled that in the last council a few councillors had said “Aggraharam ozhipom, sanathanathai ozhipoum”. “These words were used against me, hurting my sentiments, and the Mayor’s inaction exposes partiality in the council represented by the DMK with majority,” she alleged.